Hanoi (VNA) - First-class hotel La Festa Phu Quoc under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand, located in the heart of Sunset town (Phu Quoc) with the most perfect beauty of the Mediterranean Sea, will officially open on December 21.



Bearing the symbol of an inspirational Italian lifestyle, La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton is the latest masterpiece of the Sun Group. The hotel is located in the centre of Sunset town, in the south of the Pearl Island, with a breathtaking view of the iconic new Cau Hon bridge, capturing the romantic sunset and the deep blue ocean within sight.

The hotel offers a picturesque view of the newly built Cau Hon (Kiss Bridge) (Photo: Sun Group)

La Festa Phu Quoc has become the first high-end hotel in Vietnam to be part of Curio Collection by Hilton. As the world's most valuable hotel brand for 2023, Hilton's presence in Vietnam promises to offer unique experiences that evoke emotion and aestheticism for discerning guests, with the distinct beauty of the Amalfi coastal town. This opens up an enticing journey for those who dream of the Mediterranean.



Curio Collection by Hilton was launched in 2014 as Hilton's first “collection” brand, featuring hundreds of luxurious hotels around the world. Each hotel in the collection has its own unique story and architecture, and is known for its local experiences and world-class services.



In Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton has partnered with the Sun Group to create a La Festa Phu Quoc that is both stunning and enchanting, with a story that revolves around a dreamy love affair on the shores of the Mediterranean. This is the romantic love story of an artist couple who cherish unforgettable moments and memories in the coastal town of Amalfi, Italy. Thus, the hotel is not only a masterpiece of art and luxurious architecture, but also embodies the free-spirited and romantic essence of the Mediterranean. La Festa Phu Quoc promises a dreamy getaway for those who seek to experience the beauty and magic of the Mediterranean.

Mediterranean breath is highlighted in the entire design of the hotel. (Photo: Sun Group)

Mediterranean breath is the impressive highlight of the entire design of the hotel. As soon as visitors step into the space of La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, they can feel the freedom and openness created by the clever integration of nature into every detail of the design and interior. The characteristic colors and materials of the towns along the Amalfi coast, such as vibrant white terracotta arches and mosaic tiles, are used to make a strong impression from the lobby. With the spirit of honoring the local culture of the Curio Collection by Hilton brand, the designers have skillfully integrated elements of the Vietnamese culture, such as ceramic cups and woven bags made by Vietnamese artisans, to highlight the unique colors of the region in the overall design and hotel rooms.

The beauty of the Amalfi coastal town in 197 Unique Rooms at La Festa Phu Quoc (Photo: Sun Group)

La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, offers a stunning collection of 197 rooms, each showcasing the vibrant charm of the towns along the enchanting Amalfi Coast of Italy. Ranging from 30m2 to 143m2, every room captures the essence of the coastal region, bringing forth a blend of culture and artistry through carefully curated interiors and a color palette of blue, white and brown, purposefully arranged to create a visually striking impression. Among the room categories, the Balcone Room stands out as a favourite, boasting a “million-dollar view” from its balcony. Guests can gaze upon a picturesque seascape, featuring the iconic Lover's Bridge and the unique stage set of the world-renowned multimedia show “Kiss Of The Sea” right from their window, offering a truly unforgettable experience.

Luxurious Amenities at Curio Collection by Hilton (Photo: Sun Group)

Curio Collection by Hilton offers a truly exceptional experience with its fully equipped, luxurious amenities in every room. The attention to detail and care for guests is evident in the thoughtful provisions, such as handcrafted Vietnamese conical hats and bags, allowing guests to accessorise for their beach getaways. Additionally, the inclusion of the premium 19-69 Capri bath line, inspired by Villa Malaparte in Italy and the iconic film Le Mépris (1963), adds a touch of sophistication to the experience. Moreover, the Capri Terrace and Capri Terrace Suite rooms feature outdoor hot tubs, providing guests with an opportunity to unwind in the water while enjoying a refreshing cocktail and breathtaking ocean views. This level of sophistication and attention to guest comfort truly sets Curio Collection by Hilton apart.





The Merchant Restaurant (Photo: Sun Group)

La Festa Phu Quoc, with its Italian-inspired culinary style, offers a taste of the Mediterranean through not only its design but also its four restaurants - The Merchant, Mare, La Capri Beach Club, and Il Salone. The resort prioritises preserving the authentic flavors of Italian cuisine while also showcasing the diversity of international cuisine, providing a wide range of options for guests. The exquisite attention to detail in the culinary experience at La Festa Phu Quoc is evident even in the smallest of things, such as the renowned Italian lemon sorbet, capturing the sweet and fragrant essence crystalised from the sun and sea breeze, or the wood-fired pizza with added olives for the most authentic Italian flavor.



Aiming to provide comprehensive experiences for a memorable holiday, the resort offers a full range of relaxation activities at Eforea spa, Eforea Health Club, an infinity pool with a stunning view of the iconic Cau Hon (Kiss Bridge), and a Kids’ Club.

Kiss of The Sea - a spectacular multimedia show has been wowing audiences in Vietnam. (Photo: Sun Group)

La Festa Phu Quoc is not just a hotel for people to come and relax, it also embodies the spirit of freedom, allowing guests to explore through various exciting activities in Sunset town. During their stay, visitors cannot miss out on the multimedia show “Kiss Of The Sea” - a breathtaking experience that combines technology and art to showcase the beauty of the ocean. They can also enjoy themselves at the Vuifest Bazaar - a creative night market with regional cuisine, fashion products, handicrafts, and nightly music and theater performances. Those seeking adventure can take a cable car ride and try out the thrilling slides and challenges at Sun World Hon Thom. Lastly, they can capture unforgettable sunset moments at the Cau Hon (Kiss Bridge).



As the grand opening is nearing, Lucky Ou, General Manager of La Festa Phu Quoc hotel, eagerly said: “Our goal is to provide customers with a complete experiential destination, from unique architecture, carefully selected cuisine to relaxing scents. All will be combined to create a memorable and fulfilling vacation.”



For those travelers choosing Phu Quoc as their destination for the end of the year as well as the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in Vietnam, La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton is a resort option well worth trying./.

VNA