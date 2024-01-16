Culture - Sports New publication on Vietnamese modern art released A book by French expert Charlotte Aguttes Reynier on the establishment and development of the Indochina School of Fine Arts has been released in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese referees to officiate at 2024 Paris Olympics’ third qualifying round The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has appointed two female referees of Vietnam – Le Thi Ly from Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Thi Phuong from Hai Phong, to work in the third qualifying round of the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Culture - Sports Fine arts museum launches new e-ticket system The Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts on January 15 launched its new electronic ticket system, making it the first among those in Vietnam deploy e-ticket.

Culture - Sports Hundred-year-old mat village in Mekong delta The Dinh Yen Mat Village in Lap Vo district, Dong Thap province, has a rich history dating back hundreds of years. Through skilled craftsmanship, local residents annually produce millions of intricately-designed, smooth, and durable mats that have found popularity in both domestic and international markets.