ASEAN PM attends ASEAN Summit, Related Summits The 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits officially kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 11. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered speech at the events.

World Philippines highlights ASEAN’s centrality Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre has highlighted Philippines' priorities, post-pandemic economic and tourism recovery in the region as well as challenges that ASEAN is facing in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits taking place in Cambodia from November 10-13.

ASEAN PM stresses importance of upholding solidarity, promoting strength of ASEAN at 41st ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the importance of maintaining solidarity and promoting internal strength of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while addressing the 41st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11.