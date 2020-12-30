Business HNX auctions over 3 trillion VND in shares in 2020 The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) organised 16 auctions for divestment in 2020 with total transaction value of 3 trillion VND (130.2 million USD).

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on December 30, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business British PM's Trade Envoy: UKVFTA ushers in a bright future for UK-Vietnam ties “I am hugely excited that the two ambassadors are finalising this trade agreement by signing it today (December 29), cementing our historic ties and ushering in a bright future. I can’t wait to visit again”, Heather Wheeler, MP and Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents.