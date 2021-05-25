



On behalf of the VGCL Presidium, Thuat handed over 500 million VND (21,750 USD) to the committee in support of the pandemic fight. Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Tran Van Thuat said on May 25 that workers at businesses and industrial parks should be included in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccinations.Thuat suggested the Ministry of Health's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control consider the proposal and raise it with the Government for approval.On behalf of the VGCL Presidium, Thuat handed over 500 million VND (21,750 USD) to the committee in support of the pandemic fight.

He cited reports from all-level trade unions as saying that since April 27, when the fourth wave of the pandemic started in Vietnam, nearly 1,100 infections and tens of thousands of “F1” cases have been reported among trade union members and workers.



The pandemic has also forced many enterprises to shut down and rendered a large number of employees jobless, he added.



To support pandemic-affected trade union members and workers, the VGCL has adopted support policies and instructed all-level trade unions to visit them and present gifts, according to the official.



Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said his ministry has sent forces to the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which have both recorded many COVID-19 cases at industrial parks over recent days./.

