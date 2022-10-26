Labour confederation to spend 500 billion VND to help labourers celebrate Tet
Labour federations across the country will spend about 500 billion VND (over 20.1 million USD) on organising activities and presenting gifts to labourers on the occasion of the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).
Under a plan set by the VGCL, 1 million labourers in difficult circumstances, including those who lost their jobs or were affected by natural disasters, will receive financial support worth at least 500,000 VND (20.1 USD).
Trade unions at all levels will implement programmes to help poor workers to return to their home villages for Tet, and hold Tet celebrations for those who cannot return.
Tet markets offering essential Tet goods at discount prices will be organised by the VGCL from the 15th – 25th day of Lunar December nationwide, especially in mountainous and remote areas.
Besides mobilising resources to support labourers, the VGCL has asked trade unions at all levels to increase dialogues with labourers and take care of material and spiritual life of trade union members and labourers during Tet, which is the most important traditional festival in a year./.