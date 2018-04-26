Vice Chairman of the VGCL Mai Duc Chinh speaks at the workshop (Photo: laodong.vn)

– The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has proposed amending the law on Vietnamese workers working abroad under contracts to give trade union organisations direct participation in protecting overseas labourers.The confederation made the proposal at a workshop held in Hanoi on April 26 on trade unions’ role in supporting Vietnamese working overseas.Vice Chairman of the VGCL Mai Duc Chinh said the organisation has so far worked to protect Vietnamese working overseas in the form of providing them with information and advice while cooperating with trade union organisations in host countries such as the Republic of Korea and Malaysia to protect the rights and interests of Vietnamese workers in those countries.Delegates from labour federations in Thanh Hoa and Phu Tho provinces shared their views on the role of labour unions in helping workers before they leave for overseas jobs and after they return home.Many voiced the concern that many guest workers did not join labour unions, which is a major obstacle for the unions in protecting their rights and interests.According to Mai Duc Chinh, Vietnamese working abroad send home more than 2 billion USD each year. In 2017 alone, a total of 137,751 Vietnamese worked abroad.Chinh said besides the gains, Vietnamese working abroad face many risks. Due to a lack of information, many had to pay high fees for intermediaries, or were deceived to work illegally. There are also cases of workers abused by employers.He asked the International Labour Organisation and the Asian Fund to help the VGCL in conducting talks and signing memorandums of understanding on labour cooperation with other countries.-VNA