Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Doan Mau Diep presents gifts at Lang Giang war-invalids nursing home. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Doan Mau Diep visited the Lang Giang war-invalids nursing home in the northern province of Bac Giang on July 22, as well as presented gifts and 10 million VND (430 USD) to the invalids on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.At the event, Diep affirmed the Party, State and people are always grateful for the ultimate sacrifice of war martyrs, invalids, and sick soldiers for the national protection and construction cause.The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is working on revisions to policies for people who rendered services to the nation to ensure that all of them receive good care.To this end, he asked the facility to better care for the war invalids and sick soldiers.The facility is currently home to about 48 war invalids from 21 cities and provinces nationwide, who lost at least 81 percent of the work capacity.A housing project for the invalids is being carried out at the centre, and upon completion in 2021, it will help them have better treatment and care.Besides looking after the invalids, the centre has worked with the Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of localities and the Ministry of Defence to support their relatives, including granting health insurance cards, building houses, and creating jobs.-VNA