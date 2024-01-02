Society OVs in Malaysia gather for New Year celebration A get-together for overseas Vietnamese in Malaysia to welcome New Year 2024 has been held by the Liaison Committee of Vietnamese People in Penang state recently.

Society President urges Hau Giang to tap strengths for sustainable development The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, boasting strategic geographical location in the southwestern region, should capitalise on its strengths for fast and sustainable growth, making contributions to the region and country’s development, President Vo Van Thuong said on January 1.

Society No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake As of 9 pm on January 1, there had been no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan earlier the same day, according to Vietnam Embassy in Japan.