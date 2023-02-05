Society Kien Giang implements 180-day IUU fishing combat drive The southern coastal province of Kien Giang province is focusing on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 180 days, from December 2022 to May 2023, to contribute to the country’s efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnamese seafood removed.

Society Fishermen pull in nets in Da Nang city Fishermen in the central city of Da Nang catch fish by tying ropes to their waists, walking backwards and using all of their strength to pull in fishing nets.