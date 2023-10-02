Society Mid-Autumn Festivals held for Vietnamese children in France, Germany The Vietnamese Association in France (UGVF) in coordination with the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France held a Mid-Autumn Festival for Vietnamese children living in the European country on October 1.

Society Energy director Ngo Thi To Nhien prosecuted for appropriating agency/organisation’s documents Hanoi police has initiated legal proceedings against and arrested Ngo Thi To Nhien, director of the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition Social Enterprise, for allegedly appropriating internal documents regarding state-owned Electricity of Vietnam, Lieutenant General To An Xo, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security said on September 30.

Society Seminar talks Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation potential Promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in education and sending trainees/nurses was the main focus of discussion at a recent seminar in Japan’s Osaka city.

Society Action month for Vietnamese elderly launched in Ha Tinh The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE) held a ceremony to launch the Action Month for the Elderly 2023 in the central province of Ha Tinh on September 30.