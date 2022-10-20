A representative of Lac Hong University (L) receives the quality accreditation and recognition certificate by the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance ( AUN-QA ) (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Six education programmes of Lac Hong University in the southern province of Dong Nai have been certified as meeting quality accreditation and recognition standards by the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA).



Those programmes specialise in information technology, electrical and electronic engineering technology, pharmacy, business administration, accounting, and English language.



In addition to learning in a continuously improved education environment, students also easily join exchange programmes or have their equivalent academic credits exchanged with universities in the region.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Son Hung praised Lac Hong University for its contribution to education and socio-economic development in the locality.



The serious implementation of the basic and comprehensive renovation of education and training at all education levels, and education quality accreditation in the locality will create real values of education and contribute to improving the quality of human resources, he affirmed.



Lac Hong University currently has 10 faculties with 20 training programmes at bachelor, master, and Ph.D levels./.