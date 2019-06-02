The prevailing issue of a shortage of playgrounds for children to play in over summer continues to affect children’s psychology and mobility.

Although the long summer holiday is a time when children are better rested, without the burden of studies or pressure of exams, there are still some concerns about their mobility and psychology.

One of the main reasons is because adults have occupied playground spaces, causing a significant knock-on impact on children’s safety, psychology, and emotions.



With another summer round the corner, the need for more play areas for children is still apparent. Building playgrounds which are suitable for children is part of the whole community’s responsibility for the overall development of the country’s future generations.-VNA



