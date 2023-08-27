Hoang My Lien and her creative team, consisting of young talents, have brought artist Hoàng Hữu Vân’s artwork “Autumn Moonlight” into the Moonlight collection for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

The art features lacquer techniques from Hạ Thái village, designed to align with trends in “Quiet Luxury” and the dominant colours of this year, namely “Viva Magenta”.

Like the moonlight itself, each design in the collection evokes a sense of delicacy and elegance and a touch of mystery. It not only serves as a cultural bridge between tradition and modernity, but also acts as the embodiment of emotions and senses.

Together with the Moonlight collection, the “Moon n Sun” project founded by Hoang My Lien has also been officially introduced to the public, out of a desire to present Vietnamese culture and art in innovative gifts and souvenirs.

The project has been developed since 2016, creating numerous unique and creative products using traditional materials such as bamboo, lacquer, and ceramics, and featuring the culinary essence of Vietnam.

The “Moon n Sun” project cooperated with artists, creators, cultural professionals, and artisans to create products of good quality with reasonable prices.

It also aims to attract the participation of young creators in the cultural field./.

