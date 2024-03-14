Lai Chau fosters partnership with Lao localities
A delegation of the northern province of Lai Chau held talks with their peers from Laos’s Phongsaly and Oudomxay provinces in Lai Chau city on March 14.
Leaders of Lai Chau and Oudomxay provinces sign the minute of the talks (Photo: VNA)Lai Chau (VNA) – A delegation of the northern province of Lai Chau held talks with their peers from Laos’s Phongsaly and Oudomxay provinces in Lai Chau city on March 14.
Addressing the event, Giang Pao My, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Lai Chau Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council briefed the guests on the natural conditions as well as socio-economic situation of Lai Chau.
My highlighted the development of relations between Lai Chau and the two localities of Laos over the years, with regular contacts and exchanges of delegations as well as cooperation in the fields of front and external relations, tourism, defence, and security.
Lai Chau is hosting 180 students from Phongsaly and Oudomxay, the official noted.
At the talks, leaders of the three provinces highly valued the cooperation outcomes among them over the years, and agreed on future orientations to foster the friendship, experience exchanges, as well as partnership in economy, culture, tourism, health care, education, and defence and security.
They concurred to maintain their friendly relations and create favourable conditions for socio-economic organisations and people of the provinces to travel to each other’s localities to learn experience and explore each other’s traditions and cultures, thus contributing to fostering their friendship and solidarity.
The Lai Chau leader expressed hope that the three provinces will continue to expand and enhance the cooperation quality in all fields, while strengthening friendly exchanges and information sharing, and supporting each other in training, technology transfer, and building practical and effective collaboration among their sectors and localities.
Along with informing each other on the socio-economic situation of each locality, the three provinces should promote potentials and strengths to each other to attract more investment and support each other in selling their products. They should also strengthen cooperation in culture and people-to-people exchanges.
The provinces should encourage their businesses to form tours and tourism routes crossing their destinations, and helping each other in human resources training, My underlined./.