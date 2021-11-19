Lai Chau gears up for third Mong Ethnic Culture Festival
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Lai Chau (VNA) – Lai Chau is gearing up for the third Mong Ethnic Culture Festival that the northwestern mountainous province will host from December 24-26.
The festival is expected to see the participation of 14 Mong ethnic group-inhabited provinces of Lai Chau, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Kan, Dien Bien, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Yen Bai, Dak Lak, Cao Bang and Lao Cai.
According to Tran Manh Hung, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, preparations for the event has been implemented with good progress in line with the plan.
Infrastructure system serving the event has been ensured with 129 hotels and homestays with 1,980 rooms in total to host more than 4,300 people, along with 138 restaurants.
Amid COVID-19 situation, the province has coordinated with relevant agencies and localities to apply solutions to ensure medical services for all participants as well as COVID-19 prvention and control measures and food safety in all restaurants, tourist destinations and accommodation facilities in the locality, he said.
The third Mong Ethnic Culture Festival is themed “Protecting and promoting the cultural identity of Mong ethnic minority group – Equality, Solidarity and Development. Various activities will be held, including artistic activities and a fashion show, along with a famtrip to scope out community-based and eco-tourism in Lai Chau pprovince.
A conference promoting investment, trade and tourism in the locality will be organised, along with exhibitions highlighting specialties and OCOP products of Lai Chau as well as the cuisine, people and land of Lai Chau.
The event is a chance for the localities to exchange experience in preserving and developing the cultural identity of Mong ethnic minority group, introduce the group’s cultural values to domestic and foreign friends, and promote tourism activities of the 14 localities./.