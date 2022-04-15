Participants took off from Si Thau Chai village at 1,400m above sea level and land at the stadium in Tam Duong district.

The third Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament reflects the development of the sport in the province, contributing to turning it into a national paragliding destination.

The tournament is also an opportunity for the locality to promote Lai Chau's nature, culture and people to domestic and foreign tourists, thereby calling for investors and creating leverage for the province's tourism development as well, he said.

It offers a chance for paragliders to exchange and contribute to further promoting the development of paragliding in Vietnam and enhancing integration with Southeast Asia and the world in terms of sporting activities.

Mount Putaleng is located northwest of Mount Fansipan in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range. At 3,143 metres, it is Vietnam’s second highest peak after Fansipan. It has become a popular spot among domestic and foreign extreme sports lovers in recent years./.

VNA