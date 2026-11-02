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Lai Chau International Trade Fair 2026 opens

The Lai Chau Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, held the opening ceremony of the Lai Chau International Trade Fair 2026 on the evening of October 30.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open Lai Chau International Trade Fair 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates cut the ribbon to open Lai Chau International Trade Fair 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Lai Chau (VNA) – The Lai Chau Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, held the opening ceremony of the Lai Chau International Trade Fair 2026 on the evening of October 30.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau Provincial People’s Committee Ha Trong Hai emphasised that Lai Chau holds an important position in facilitating trade connectivity between Vietnam and China’s Yunnan province, as well as the northern provinces of Laos. Its border gates, interregional transport routes, and potential in agriculture, medicinal herbs and tourism provide favorable conditions for developing trade and the border economy.

In recent years, the province’s key products, including tea, macadamia nuts, medicinal herbs and products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, have attracted growing market interest. However, to enhance their value and competitiveness, the province needs to further expand markets, strengthen supply-demand linkages, and better connect production with consumption. The fair provides an opportunity for businesses and cooperatives to showcase their products, gain insights into consumer demand, exchange information and seek potential partners.

Through the event, Lai Chau expects local producers to have more opportunities to establish cooperative relationships, develop stable outlets for their products and enhance brand reputation. Trade promotion activities will also help promote the province’s economic, cultural and tourism potential to domestic and international businesses and investors.

Highly appreciating Lai Chau’s proactive approach to organizing the event, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu noted that the fair takes place amid nationwide efforts to strengthen regional linkages, develop the domestic market in tandem with export expansion, and deepen international economic integration.

According to Vu Ba Phu, the participation of Chinese and Lao businesses creates additional opportunities for economic exchanges, business networking and market expansion. The event also provides a platform for businesses and cooperatives to introduce products under the OCOP programme, high-quality agricultural products and goods with export potential. Participants can directly approach distributors and customers, while consumers have the opportunity to learn more about product quality and origins.

In the coming time, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency will continue coordinating with Lai Chau province to implement national trade promotion programmes, support business networking, and develop both domestic and export markets. It will also promote the application of e-commerce and digital transformation in trade promotion activities, opening up additional distribution channels for the province’s specialties and key products.

The fair is part of the 2026 National Trade Promotion Programme and is held under the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Lai Chau Provincial People’s Committee. The event features 228 booths representing trade promotion agencies and organizations, businesses and cooperatives from across Vietnam, as well as enterprises from Yunnan Province of China and Oudomxay Province of Laos, contributing to expanded market connectivity and investment cooperation./.

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