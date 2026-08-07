Society

Lai Chau leader demands completion Dao San boarding school by year-end

Teaching and learning should only begin once the construction and facilities, as well as accommodation, meals and living conditions for students and other essential requirements, are fully up to standard.

A representative of the project investor reports on the construction progress to the delegation of Lai Chau officials. (Photo: baolaichau.vn)
A representative of the project investor reports on the construction progress to the delegation of Lai Chau officials. (Photo: baolaichau.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation led by Le Minh Ngan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Lai Chau Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, inspected progress on the construction of Dao San commune’s primary and secondary boarding school project on August 7.

Before inspecting the project, Ngan and the delegation paid floral tributes and offered incense at the memorial stele honouring fallen heroes and martyrs in the Dao San area.

Following the on-site inspection, the provincial Party official asked authorities at all levels, sectors and relevant agencies to maintain the highest level of focus, decisively address difficulties and accelerate construction to ensure the project is completed as required.

Regarding site clearance, the Dao San Party Committee was instructed to concentrate on leadership and direction to urgently complete land recovery, issue relevant decisions and hand over the site, report to the provincial Party Secretary on August 9, and take responsibility for implementation progress.

The commune authorities were asked to work closely with the investor and contractors while stepping up communication and mobilisation efforts to secure residents’ support and cooperation and create favourable conditions for the project.

The target is to basically have the roof completed, doors installed and the school grounds finished by August 30.

Ngan also asked officials of the provincial People’s Committee to strengthen on-site inspection, regularly monitor the situation and promptly direct the resolution of difficulties and obstacles arising during implementation, ensuring that administrative procedures, site clearance, manpower and construction arrangements do not cause delays.

The ultimate goal is to complete all components of the project by December 31, making it fully eligible for handover, he added.

The education and training sector was asked to proactively encourage teachers and prepare the necessary conditions to organise the school’s inauguration ceremony and put it into operation in line with the overall policy.

However, he added, students are allowed to begin studying only when all necessary conditions have been met. Teaching and learning should only begin once the construction and facilities, as well as accommodation, meals and living conditions for students and other essential requirements, are fully up to standard.

On the occasion, Ngan and the delegation presented gifts and offered encouragement to the contractor and workers at the construction site./.

VNA
#Lai Chau #Dao San commune #boarding school #Lai Chau Party Committee Lai Chau
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