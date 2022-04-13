Lai Chau province promotes community-based tourism
The northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is making meticulous preparations to promote its community-based tourism sites during its hosting of a cultural and tourism week from April 14 to 17.
Most activities held within the tourism week will take place in Tam Duong district, including a paragliding tournament, an exhibition of ethnic cultural space, and visits to community-based tourism villages, among others.
A familiarisation trip and a seminar will also be featured, to promote local tourism development.
Visitors to the culture and tourism week will have the chance to gain a better insight into local ethnic groups’ cultures as well as feast their eyes on the pristine and mysterious beauty of primitive forests and breathtaking landscapes./.