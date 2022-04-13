Destinations Da Lat attracts tourists with colourful flowers The “city of thousands of flowers”, Da Lat in the central highlands’ province of Lam Dong, has been named among the world’s ten best destinations to admire flowers by global travellers, according to the online travel service platform Booking.com.

Videos Con Dao Island to become world-class marine tourist site Con Dao Island, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is set to become a world-class site for marine, cultural, historic and spiritual tourism, according to a revised plan for Con Dao development by 2045.

Culture - Sports The beauty of Vietnamese culture preserved in folk games With pedestrian zones in Hanoi now open again on weekends, a large number of visitors and tourists came to stroll around and shop. This is a positive sign for the development of the local economy in general and its tourism sector in particular. Many old folk games, such as tug-of-war and sculpting “to he” toys, were introduced to promote Vietnamese culture among local and foreign tourists.

Videos Pu Luong – a paradise for trekkers, budget travellers Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.