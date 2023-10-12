Lai Chau to host cultural festival for ethnic minority groups hinh anh 1Bo Y ethnic minority group (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The first cultural festival of ethnic groups with populations of fewer than 10,000 will take place in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau from November 3-5.

Participating in the festival will be people representing 14 ethnic minorities, namely the peoples of O Du, Brau, Ro Mam, Pu Peo, Si La, Cong, Bo Y, Co Lao, Mang, Lo Lo, Chut, Lu, Pa Then and Ngai from 13 northern, central and Central Highlands provinces.

The festival will feature a vibrant array of events, including performances of traditional cultural rituals of ethnic groups, a grand cultural festival, and a showcase of traditional ethnic costumes.

It not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam’s ethnic minorities but also nurtures patriotic values, instills a sense of national pride, and fosters unity.

The festival is also chance for Lai Chau to promote its unique cultural identity and attract more tourists./.
VNA