Videos Exhibition features artistic pottery works An exhibition showcasing exceptional artworks from pottery is underway in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports New plan to promote conservation, restoration of Hue monuments complex The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue held a workshop on October 11 to discuss the drafting of a plan on the preservation and restoration of the Complex of Hue Monuments by 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture, arts preserved, promoted in Germany A visiting delegation of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts held a meeting with cultural and artistic associations of the Vietnamese community in Germany on October 10 in Berlin to seek measures to preserve and promote Vietnamese culture and arts in Germany.