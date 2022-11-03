Society Vietnam works hard to prevent fishing vessels' infringement of foreign waters The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will work with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen patrols, inspections and control at sea to prevent vessels from infringing foreign waters, and take thorough solutions to violations.

Society Study released to improve democracy at grassroots level Villages and residential groups are the best performers of the right to democracy at grassroots level, revealed a study at a symposium held by the United Nations Development Programme in Hanoi on November 2.

Society VNA General Director hosts KPF Director General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 1 for Director of the Korea Press Foundation Lee Hee-yong.