Lam Dong facilitates OVs’ contributions to national construction
Lam Dong (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is implementing many policies to encourage and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living abroad to contribute more to the cause of national construction.
According the provincial People’s Committee, over 30,000 overseas Vietnamese (OVs), mainly in the US, Australia and Canada, are from Lam Dong.
They have acted as bridges connecting the province with localities of foreign countries, and helped promote the image of Vietnam in general and the province in particular to international friends.
To date, remittances to the locality have surpassed 220 million USD.
The province also has 21 investment projects of OV-owned enterprises with a total registered capital of 763 billion VND (30.6 million USD)./.
