Lam Dong pilots building Vietnam’s first green urban village
The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has asked relevant agencies to supplement and complete a plan on the construction of a green urban village – the first of its kind in Vietnam – in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city.
Lam Dong province has piloted the green urban village in Xuan Tho commune of Da Lat city (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Doan Van Viet said that the pilot project was approved by the committee in 2018.
To ensure the feasibility of the project, the committee has assigned the Construction Department to work with other related agencies and the People’s Committee of Da Lat city to soon complete the planning.
The project will have an estimated investment of more than 943 billion VND (40.6 million USD).
It is expected to lay the foundation in scaling models of green urban villages and satellite urban areas in Da Lat in line with the city’s planning for 2030 with a vision to 2050. The green urban village is expected to accommodate 1,500-2,500 residents by 2030.
The village will have different zones, including a central area and those for residential buildings, agricultural production, and tourism and services./.