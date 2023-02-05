Business Public awareness programme broadened to battle illegal fishing Besides strict administrative measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, authorities in coastal provinces and cities in Vietnam have begun communication programmes to raise awareness for fishermen to curb the issue.

Business Vietnam faces huge inflationary pressure in 2023: expert The demand-pull and cost-push inflation will put pressure on the country's efforts to control inflation amid surging demand and strengthening of the US dollar which yields increased import prices.