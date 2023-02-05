Lam Dong province recognises hi-tech coffee growing area
The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has recognised a 371.6ha coffee growing area in Di Linh district as a hi-tech coffee growing area.
Farmers harvest coffee in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo baolamdong.vn)Lam Dong (VNS/VNA) - The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has recognised a 371.6ha coffee growing area in Di Linh district as a hi-tech coffee growing area.
Located in Dinh Lac commune’s Tan Lac 1, Tan Lac 3 and Tan Lac 4 villages, the area is cultivated by 325 households, four co-operatives and six coffee producing and processing establishments.
In the hi-tech coffee growing area, coffee growing households use machines to till the land and use automatic and semi-automatic chemical spraying mechanisms to prevent and control diseases. They also use composted animal manure to fertilise coffee.
Up to 90% of the area’s coffee beans are dried by driers.
The area is also equipped with automatic weather and soil moisture monitoring facilities.
More farmers in Di Linh, which is the province’s largest coffee growing district, are using high technology to grow coffee to increase yield and quality.
They have also linked with co-operatives and companies to secure buyers and ensure stable prices.
The district has more than 44,000ha of coffee, with an annual output of 144,000 tonnes a year.
Tran Suong in Di Linh’s Dinh Lạc commune has applied high technology to grow his 6ha coffee farm and get a high yield of 5 tonnes per hectare a crop.
He used automatic facilities to irrigate and fertilise coffee trees, increased the use of organic fertilisers and reduced chemical fertilisers.
The facilities helped him save irrigation water and labour cost for tending the farm, he said.
“Coffee planted to hi-tech farming methods is ripe evenly and has high quality, and it meets the requirements of export markets and has stable buyers,” he said.
Coffee is one of Lam Dong’s key plants and the province has more than 170,000ha of coffee, making it the country’s second largest coffee producer after its neighbouring province of Dak Lak.
The province’s Di Linh district, and Bao Loc and Da Lat cities are located 800-1,500 metres above sea level and have favourable conditions for cultivating coffee.
Farmers in the province have increased planting coffee under international standards in recent years.
They are growing 21,000ha of coffee to Rainforest standards and more than 53,000ha of coffee to the common code for the coffee community (4C).
The province’s coffee has the highest yield and quality in the country.
Coffee production value accounts for 60% of the province’s agriculture production value./.