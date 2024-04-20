Lam Dong strives to develop tea industry towards sustainable development
The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to develop its tea industry to 2030 towards sustainable development by improving efficiency and fostering links between tea production, processing, and consumption. The province is also striving to replace aging tea plantations with high-quality tea varieties to enhance productivity.
Located in Loc Quang commune in Bao Lam district, the Gia Dat Viet Company Limited boasts 350 hectares of organic tea production. (Photo: VNA)
The company achieves an impressive yield of nearly 4 tonnes per hectare per harvest. There are six harvests throughout the year. (Photo: VNA)
Processing oolong tea at the company’s factory (Photo: VNA)
Packaging oolong tea products at the factory (Photo: VNA)
More than 310 hectares of tea plantations in Bao Lam district and Bao Loc city in Lam Dong province are certified as meeting Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) standards. (Photo: VNA)