Business Authorities seek investors' ideas for renewable energy price framework There have been numerous complaints regarding the development of the electricity price bracket, however only 59 out of 293 units and projects, or just 20% of renewable energy investors, have contributed ideas or proposals themselves.

Business 172 firms have products recognised as 2022 national brands As many as 325 products by 172 enterprises have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands 2022, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference held in Hanoi on October 25.

Business 17th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum opens in Quang Ninh The 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) themed “Tourism recovery in East Asia in the new normal era” officially kicked off in Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 25.