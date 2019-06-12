Lam Kinh, a historical site of legends

The Lam Kinh area in Tho Xuan district, Thanh Hoa, is a special national relic that has kept mysterious tales about the most flourishing feudal reign in Vietnam’s history.
VNA
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 8:58:32
Print
Da Nang street carnival interests tourists
Duc Tran’s meditation music wind chimes
Vietnam grab last-gasp win over Thailand
Pioneer in making items from copper wires
Int'l food festival opens in Da Nang
Peace in the land of the Catholic Church
In the desert of Ninh Thuan
Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province