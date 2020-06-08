Culture - Sports Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. Its original meaning was to pray for good luck and a bountiful harvest, and local authorities have arranged a re-enactment of the lively ritual.

Culture - Sports Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020 The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Culture - Sports International media highlight Vietnam football league with packed crowds Reuters news agency has run an article featuring stadiums in Vietnam with thousands of fans on June 5, as the country resumed top-flight football matches without social distancing measures or curbs on crowd sizes.

Culture - Sports Over 200 players compete in National Team Chess Champs More than 200 players from 20 provinces and cities across Vietnam are taking part in the National Team Chess Championship – TPBank Cup 2020 which began in the northern province of Bac Giang on June 6.