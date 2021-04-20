Land clearance compensation for Long Thanh airport project to finish in late June
The southern province of Dong Nai has planned to complete ground clearance compensation and resettlement support for households affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport by the end of June, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung.
A route in the Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area serving the Long Thanh airport project.
All the 5,000 hectares of land, including more than 3,000 hectares owned by more than 5,500 households in the locality, will be handed over to the project’s investor in late June, Dung said.
At a working session with representatives of the provincial People’s Committee on April 19, Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Do Tat Binh said in early April, relevant units began building barriers and removing bombs and mines at the site. These works are scheduled to be completed in September 2021 and January 2022, respectively.
In the first quarter of 2022, ACV will start the construction of terminals at Long Thanh airport, while the construction of connection transport systems and infrastructure works will begin in the fourth quarter of the year.
Other items such as runway, taxiway, parking areas, intra-port traffic system, technical infrastructure, and other auxiliary works will be commenced in 2022.
The first phase of the project is scheduled to finish and put into operation by the fourth quarter of 2025.
Addressing the working session, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan praised local efforts in site clearance and building of resettlement areas serving the project, saying that the on-time land handover is an important premise for the investor to complete the project on schedule.
He asked ACV to closely coordinate with the provincial authorities in site clearance compensation and resettlement support.
Meanwhile, the local authorities were requested to take measures to accelerate the disbursement of investment for the project./.