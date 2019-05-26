Important issues, including land use and management in urban areas will be discussed at the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Legislators will deliberate the implementation of policies and laws on land planning, use and management in urban areas since the Land Law 2013 took effect until 2018 on May 27 during the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.During the second week, from May 27-31, the lawmakers’ discussion of other important issues will be broadcast live, including the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development scheme and the State budget in 2018 in early 2019, and the State budget balance in 2017.Cabinet members will clarify matters of lawmakers’ concerns.Deputies will listen to reports on the allocation and use of the backup source for the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period; the joining of the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 98 on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively; and the amended Labour Code.They will discuss the draft revised Law on public investment and the draft Law on adjustments and supplements to some articles of the Law on insurance business and Law on intellectual property.Lawmakers will also have group discussions about the draft Law on reserve forces; the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens, and the revised Law on labour.-VNA