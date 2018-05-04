Hanoi (VNA) - At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured due to a landslide in Hpakant mining region in Myanmar's northern Kachin state on May 4, according to a press release from the country's information ministry.



The landslide occurred due to a collapse of 60.9-metre high spoil tip near a mining worksite in Hway Khar village in the region at 04:30 (local time).



The injured were brought to the nearby Hpakant General Hospital for treatment.



Rescue operations and investigation into the accident are being carried out by the authorities.



Myanmar is the world's top producer of the near-translucent green gem in trade fueled by demand from neighbouring China. However, the loose management has led to the weak observance of regulations on labour safety and environmental protection.



Earlier, on April 13, one people were killed in a landslide near a jade mine in the same village due to the collapse of spoil and stone tip from a 3.04-metre height.-VNA