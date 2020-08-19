Environment Western sea dyke in Ca Mau, Kien Giang needs urgent protection Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Environment Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year This year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta is likely to arrive late and if there is insufficient rain in the months to come, drought and saltwater intrusion may plague the region again during the next dry season, experts have said.

Environment Low tropical pressure in East Sea strengthens into storm A tropical depression in the north eastern part of the East Sea has strengthened into a typhoon, becoming the fourth one to hit the region this year, announced the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on August 18.

Environment Binh Thuan: 45 baby turtles released to sea The management board of the marine protected area (MPA) in Phu Quy island district of south-central Binh Thuan province released 45 baby turtles to the sea on August 17.