– The Lang Sen (Sen Village) Singing Festival opened at the Kim Lien relict site in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An, on May 18th night to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 129th birthday (May 19).The two-day festival, named after the late leader’s home village, sees performances staged by 250 amateur artists from districts in Nghe An.Through songs, local people have expressed their deep sentiments and respect to the late President.President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district. He devoted his full life to the national liberation while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world. He led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the August Revolution in 1945.The President passed away in 1969.-VNA