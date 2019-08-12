Monday, August 12, 2019 - 11:00:54

Society

Lang Son enjoys bumper custard apple season

Chi Lang district, Lang Son province has 1,600 ha of custard apple trees, of which more than 195 ha are producing in accordance with VietGAP and Global GAP standards, yielding about 16,000 tonnes.

