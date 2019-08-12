Lang Son enjoys bumper custard apple season

Chi Lang district, Lang Son province has 1,600 ha of custard apple trees, of which more than 195 ha are producing in accordance with VietGAP and Global GAP standards, yielding about 16,000 tonnes.
VNA
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 9:46:38
Print
Ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Vietnam Coast Guard, firm fulcrum for fishermen
Phu The cake - An eternal symbol of love
Unique home made from glass bottles
Unique fishing in southern province
Movements launched to reduce plastic waste
Severe drought hits central Vietnam
Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen