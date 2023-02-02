Lang Son posts 1.7 billion USD in goods trade via border gates
The value of trade via border gates with China in the northern province of Lang Son amounted to 1.7 billion USD in January.
Lang Son (VNA) – The value of trade via border gates with China in the northern province of Lang Son amounted to 1.7 billion USD in January.
Of the sum, the value of imports and exports with customs declarations reached 111 million USD, up 27% from last year.
Also in the month, nearly 170,000 tonnes of Vietnamese farm produce were exported through the border. Notably, between January 24 and now, some 1,500 trucks carrying some 20,000 tonnes of exports were cleared.
These numbers sent positive signals particularly as Lang Son’s border trade activities are on the rise since China reopened its border.
At the beginning of February, the province saw five border crossings operating. These incuded the Huu Nghi international border gate, Chi Ma bilateral border gate, Tan Thanh and Coc Nam auxiliary border gates, and Dong Dang international railway station border gate.
Currently, trade activities at these border sites are booming, with competent forces actively implementing measures needed to facilitate related customs clearance.
Lang Son has a borderline of 231.7km in 21 communes bordering China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region./.