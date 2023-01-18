Culture - Sports Art exhibition celebrates the Year of the Cat opens in Hanoi An art exhibition themed “Draw the Cats” opened at Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam or Temple of Literature – the first university in Vietnam - on January 17 to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 – the Year of the Cat.

Culture - Sports Spring Calligraphy Festival underway in Hanoi The Spring Calligraphy Festival 2023 is underway at Hanoi’s Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, or Temple of Literature - the first university in Vietnam, to uphold the spirit of learning in the younger generation and respect for educators.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Post to issue stamp collection on Paris Peace Accords A postage stamp collection on the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) is set to be issue on January 27, also the date on which the document was reached five decades ago.