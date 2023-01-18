Lang Son province launches peach blossom festival to welcome Tet
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)Lang Son (VNA) - A festival to promote the beauty of peach flowers, the landscape and the people and culture of the northern province of Lang Son is being held for Tet (Lunar New Year).
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th Peach Blossom Festival on January 15 night, standing vice chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and head of the organising committee of the festival, Duong Xuan Huyen, highlighted the meaning of the annual event.
He said that over the years, the peach blossom festival has become a typical, outstanding and original cultural activity and tourism product, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors who come to admire the beauty of peach blossoms in every spring and on the occasion of Tet.
He also emphasised that the activities in the festival, together with the affection of the Lang Son people, will offer visitors with many attractive and unforgettable experiences.
“The image and brand of peach blossoms in Lang Son land will really become a nostalgic and earnest invitation for visitors to return,” he added.
The natural condition of the province is perfect for many beautiful, unique and rare peach varieties like bell peach blossom or white peach blossom. Each spring, the whole land is covered with blooming peach trees that are grown aplenty across villages, hillsides and on street corners. It is also a must-visited destination for tourists when Tet approaches and those who seek beautiful peach blossom branches to decorate their houses.
Aiming to preserve and promote the cultural and economic values, as well as honouring indigenous peach trees and peach growers, the People's Committee of Lang Son province approved the project on preserving and developing the value of peach trees on October 31, 2018 and held the first peach blossom festival.
A variety of activities imbued with local culture will take place within the event, including contests of the most beautiful peach garden and the most beautiful peach tree, performances of traditional art forms like sli, lượn or then singing, lion dance of Tày and Nùng ethnic groups, exhibitions of spring books and newspapers, introduction of local specialties and dishes of the province that have entered the list of Vietnamese top 100 specialties 2022, like Mau Son Wine or pork roast with mắc mật (clausen indica) leaves.
The peach blossom festival will last until February 19./.