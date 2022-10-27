Lang Son seeks cooperation with Japanese prefecture
Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son, Doan Thu Ha, hosted a delegation of the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance on October 27.
Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son Doan Thu Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Lang Son (VNA) – Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son, Doan Thu Ha, hosted a delegation of the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance on October 27.
Briefing her guests on the province’s strengths and socio-economic development, Ha underlined that Lang Son is considered an important gateway connecting Vietnam as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China. It is a hub of import-export activities between Vietnam, ASEAN and China.
The Vice Chairwoman said with a border economic zone, the province has advantages in developing border and border gate economy, logistics. It also has great potential in forestry and agriculture.
She affirmed that Lang Son always welcomes Japanese localities and enterprises to invest in the province. She asked the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to continue assisting the province in bolstering collaboration with Japanese localities, organisations and enterprises.
Head of the delegation, Nikai Nobuyasu, said the delegation visited Lang Son at the request of the Vice Governor of Wakayama Prefecture to promote cooperation between the two localities.
He spoke highly of the socio-economic development in Lang Son, particularly economic activities at border gates, infrastructure investment and agro-forestry production.
Based on the potential and advantages of the two localities, the delegation will study the possibility of cooperation in fruit and farm produce processing for export in Lang Son, and possibly in assembly and logistics in the long run, he said.
Nikai added that the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance hopes to arrange a working trip to Lang Son in January 2023 for a business delegation with a view to establishing partnerships in the fields mentioned at the meeting, and possibly friendship and cooperative ties between Wakayama and Lang Son./.