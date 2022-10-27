Business Vietnam’s e-commerce predicted to grow fastest in SEA by 2026 Vietnam’s e-commerce market will become the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia by 2026, head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Gijae Seong cited a recent report while addressing the launch of the Amazon Week in Hanoi on October 27.

Business Techmart on medical equipment kicks off in HCM City The technology and equipment fair (Techmart) on medical equipment opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27, attracting the participation of 100 technology companies and trade promotion agencies in the field of health care.

Business Mediation and arbitration better tools in dispute settlement Although mediation and arbitration are more cost-efficient than litigation when it comes to commercial dispute settlement, they are less frequently used by firms in Vietnam, according to Hoang Minh Chien, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.

Business Australian, Vietnamese experts develop new rice variety to tackle climate change SunRice, Australia’s largest rice supplier, will partner with Australian and Vietnamese researchers to develop a new variety of rice that helps farmers in the Mekong Delta adapt to climate change and offers a fresh opportunity to increase exports from the region.