Lang Song Church – beautiful architecture in Binh Dinh
-
Lang Song Church is the common name of the Lang Song minor seminary which is located Phuoc Thuan commune, Tuy Phuoc district, Binh Dinh province (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Son minor seminary is about 20km northeast of Quy Nhon city (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus
-
It is told that church is formerly known as Long Song, because it was surrounded by paddle fields and rivers. Gradually, the word “làng” was replaced with “lòng” owning to the locals’ pronunciation. Lòng sông has become the name of the church until now. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
The church was built using the Gothic architecture, which is most familiar as the architecture of many of the great cathedrals, abbeys and parish churches of Europe. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
This can be easily recognized as the main hall of the minor seminary is decorated with symmetrical frames, wind flower decorations, patterns and pointed archway typically of minor seminary architecture (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
The front of the church is quite similar to the architecture of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Macau. The whole church is located in the middle of mound and all of its architectural features have still remained intact so far. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
In Lang Song, there is also a population of the Diocese of Dong Dang Trong. Especially there is a printing house established by Father Eugene Charbonnier Tri which makes a great contribution to the formation and popularisation of the Vietnamese language (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)Nhập mô tả cho ảnh
-
The church is a tourist attraction in Binh Dinh (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
The church also has distinctive features of Gothic architecture, including the pointed arch, the ribbed vault and the flying buttress. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Not only a place with religious and historical value, the church has also become a tourist attraction (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
The church also has distinctive features of Gothic architecture, including the pointed arch, the ribbed vault and the flying buttress. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
The front of the church is quite similar to the architecture of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Macau. The whole church is located in the middle of mound and all of its architectural features have still remained intact so far (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Long Song seminary has stopped operating since 1983, but it is still taken care of. The church, therefore, shows no sign of devastation. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Surrounding the church are two-story French-style buildings. They include lecture halls and accommodation for students training for priest-hood. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
In the Lang Song minor seminary’s campus still has the fundamental of Lang Song printing house. The printing house is established by Father Eugene Charbonnier Tri (Photo:Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Song printing house is also known as Dong Dang Trong printing house, one of the three largest printing houses at that time (along with Dang Ngoai and Tay Dang Trong printing house) (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Song printing house was built around 1872 and was destroyed in 1885. In 1904, Lang Song printing house was rebuilt by Father Damien Grangeon Man, assigned father Paul Maheu to be the director. Father Paul Maheu studied printing in Hong Kong, fluent in printing skill (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Song printing house was operated until about 1936 and moved to Quy Nhon (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Song printing house is also known as Dong Dang Trong printing house, one of the three largest printing houses at that time (along with Dang Ngoai and Tay Dang Trong printing houses) (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Song printing house was built around 1872 and was destroyed in 1885. In 1904, Lang Song printing house was rebuilt by Father Damien Grangeon Man. Father Paul Maheu was assigned to be the director (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
Lang Song printing house was operated until about 1936 and moved to Quy Nhon (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
Not only a place with religious and historical value, it has also become a tourist attraction (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
-
(Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
(Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
(Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
First copies of Quoc Ngu, Vietnamese writing system based on the Roman alphabet, are displayed at the church (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
-
First copies of Quoc Ngu, Vietnamese writing system based on the Roman alphabet, are displayed at the church (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)