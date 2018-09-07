The self-drive tours between the northern province of Lang Son and China’s Guangxi province was launched on September 6.

During the pilot time, the self-drive tourist cars from China will be allowed to visit the Dong Dang border economic zone on specific roads.

Under the regulations, a group of tourist cars include at least three cars and at most 10 cars. The maximum stay for a tour is three days.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese tourists can drive to Nanning and Chong Zuo cities of Guangxi province.

The launch of the self-drive car tour between the bordering provinces of Lang Son and Guangxi is an important landmark of the two localities’ tourism and transport sectors.

It also marked a new development step in border tourism cooperation between Lang Son and Guangxi provinces.-VNA