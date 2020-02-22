Society Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia is participating in a multicultural festival that opened on February 21 in Canberra to promote beauty of Vietnamese land and people to Australians and international friends.

Society Construction starts on wind power plant in Soc Trang BPP Vinh Chau Wind Power Co., Ltd (BPPVC) – a subsidiary of Banpu Public Company Limited (Banpu Power) of Thailand, started the construction of a wind power plant with a total capacity of 65MW in Vinh Chau town, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Society Bac Giang chooses three local products to shine The northern province of Bac Giang province has chosen three local products to develop into five-star products this year as part of the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme.

Society Vietnamese community in Eastern Europe joins hands in COVID-19 fight Overseas Vietnamese in Eastern Europe have worked to raise funds and collect medical supplies and equipment as part of efforts to support people in the homeland in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).