Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia
A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.
Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.
The pilot course will last three months with 36 learners. It aims to help the learners meet basic conditions, thus helping them better integrate into local society.
The progamme is expected to be implemented in five years, with the second course to be held in Phnom Penh.
Speaking at the event, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia Lai Xuan Chien highlighted the significance of the programme, saying that it will help participants understand more about Cambodia’s custom, tradition, and law.
According to statistics of the Cambodian Interior Ministry, about 160,000 people of Vietnamese origin are living in Cambodia, mainly in Phnom Penh, Kampong Chhnang, Pursat, Battambang, Kampong Thom and Siem Reap./.