Hoi An is renowned for its beautiful ancient town decorated with a colourful array of hanging lanterns. A rich history as a trading port makes Hoi An a mecca for all types of traditional Vietnamese handicrafts and manufacturing. And none more so than lantern making.

The craft of making lanterns in Hoi An probably appeared at the same time as the town was at its most developed, around the 15th century. Usually made from a bamboo frame and Vietnamese silk, lanterns come in many different shapes, sizes, and colours.

Hoi An has about 40 lantern-making workshops, creating jobs for many local people. Its lanterns have also been exported to many countries around the world and become a unique souvenir for tourists.

Nowadays, tourists can visit lantern makers and learn all of the stages of making the unique products which are made with talent and ingenuity of local craftsmen./.

