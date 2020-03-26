Lao Airlines suspends int'l flights due to COVID-19
Lao Airlines has suspended most international flights due to a strong decline of passengers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Vientiane (VNA) - Lao Airlines has suspended most international flights due to a strong decline of passengers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Passengers on international routes have fallen by over 90 percent compared to the same period in 2019, the English-language Vientiane Times quoted Director of the airline's Commercial Department Noudeng Chanthaphasouk as saying.
The airline had to suspend international routes or reduce the number of flights, he said.
According to Lao Airlines’ notice on March 20, all flights to Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and many provinces of China have been suspended until April 30.
Services to Chengdu in China have been suspended until April 14, while flights to Bangkok and Chiang Mai of Thailand have been suspended until April 20.
Besides, the airline plans to decrease the number of domestic flights as the number of passengers on domestic flights has fallen nearly 90 percent in recent weeks.
The Lao Ministry of Health on March 26 afternoon reported three more COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to six./.