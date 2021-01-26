In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter, the Lao diplomat laid stress on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s introduction of the renewal policy in 1986.

He held it played a crucial part in the country’s stable politics, impressive economic growth, and improved living conditions of people.

Vietnam is one of the 10 countries in the world posting the highest economic growth, with an annual average GDP growth rate of 5.9 percent in the past five years.

He said Vietnam has seen breakthrough progress in external affairs and international integration, helping improve the nation’s prestige in the region and the world.

The Lao diplomat expressed his strong belief the 13th National Party Congress will have rosy impacts on the country’s socio-economy in the coming time. He said Vietnam will realise its development goals of becoming an upper middle-income nation by 2030, and a high-income nation by 2045./。

