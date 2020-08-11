Lao ambassador to Germany spotlights ASEAN’s solidarity, cohesion
Lao Ambassador to Germany Phomma Butthavong speaks at the ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – ASEAN’s prominent achievements in recent times have helped promote intra-bloc solidarity, and comprehensive cohesion and cooperation in all fields, contributing to maintaining stability, peace and development in the region, said Lao Ambassador to Germany Phomma Butthavong.
Speaking at an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony at the Lao Embassy in Berlin on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of the grouping, Butthavong, who is also Chairman of the Berlin ASEAN Committee (BAC), stressed that amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the bloc has promoted solidarity and made certain successes in the early stage of the health crisis.
Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu emphasised that 2020 is a special year for Vietnam, marking 25 years of its ASEAN membership, and the second time Vietnam has undertaken the role of ASEAN's rotating chair.
He also mentioned difficulties facing the ASEAN member nations, and countries worldwide when the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading with unprecedented impacts across the world.
The way that the group copes with the pandemic is also a testament to a cohesive, responsive and resilient ASEAN, he affirmed./.