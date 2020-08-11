Politics Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) under the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s Resolution 2512 (2020).

ASEAN Infographic Remarkable milestones of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

World Thailand keeps interest rate unchanged at record low The Bank of Thailand (BoT) last week decided to keep key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a second straight meeting, as widely expected, on signs of improvement in the economy after the easing of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.