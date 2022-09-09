Lao army exhibition marks Friendship and Solidarity Year with Vietnam
The Lao Ministry of National Defence on September 8 launched a photo exhibition in Vientiane to celebrate the Laos-Vietnam and Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
The exhibition features 148 photos depicting the friendship, special solidarity and combatant alliance and the 45-year comprehensive partnership between the two neighbouring countries.
It also presents the multifaceted cooperation and alliance between the two militaries during wartime as well as how the two sides have worked together to consolidate and develop strong logistics, technical, search and rescue, and epidemic response forces.
In his opening remarks, Lt. Gen. Sonthong Phomlavong, deputy director of the ministry’s general department of politics, recalled the 60-year history of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and 45 years ago when the two countries inked a Treaty for Amity and Cooperation - major historic milestones in the two Parties, States and armed forces’ ties in the new context as well as great achievements in the two countries’ revolutions.
He said the photo exhibition showcases the firm stance of the two forces in promoting the long-standing friendship nurtured by both sides’ top leaders. It is also an opportunity to educate the two peoples, particularly young ones, on the bilateral relations so they will maintain and uphold the traditional ties./.