Culture - Sports Vietnam’s first multi-nationality youth orchestra makes debut The Vietnam Youth Symphony Orchestra (VYO) made its debut at the Hanoi Opera House on September 8 with a concert “ VYO Grand Concert”.

Culture - Sports Exhibition displays treasures of Thang Long Imperial Palace Artefacts unearthed during a two-decade excavation of Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition named “Treasures of Thang Long Imperial Palace.”

Culture - Sports Infographic "Then" practice of ethnic groups in Vietnam “Then” practice in Vietnam is a fundamental part of the spiritual life of Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic groups, reflecting the relations between human beings and the universe.