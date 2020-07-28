One of the two arrested cars (Photo: VNA)

– Four Vietnamese men transporting 10 Chinese who illegally entered Vietnam through the border were arrested by police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on July 27.Duong Dinh Quyen and Nguyen Thanh Cuong, both born in 1977 and reside in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa, were caught transporting five Chinese from Lao Cai to Nha Trang. They were seized while preparing to leave Lao Cai on a Toyota Innova car.At the police office, Quyen and Cuong confessed that they and other two were hired to bring 10 Chinese from Lao Cai to Nha Trang. Another Toyota Innova car with the remaining five Chinese had entered the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway, they told the police.The Lao Cai police then coordinated with traffic police in the expressway to stop the second car and arrested those on board.Currently, all the four Vietnamese and 10 Chinese have been detained in the police office in Lao Cai city for further investigation./.