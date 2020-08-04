Business EVFTA expected to contribute to EU recovery after coronavirus crisis The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) strengthens EU economic links with Southeast Asia and will potentially contribute to its recovery after the coronavirus crisis, moderndiplomacy.eu quoted an EU official as saying in a story published on August 3.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on August 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business HD Bank’s profit up 31.5 pct. in H1 The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank) reported impressive results on August 3 for the first half of 2020, with pre-tax profit growing 31.5 percent year-on-year to over 2.9 trillion VND (124.3 million USD).