Lao Cai, China’s Yunnan province step up cooperation
Localities in the northern mountainous border province of Lao Cai and Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province will bolster collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, and industrial parks in the time to come, heard a working session held in Lao Cai city on December 31.
Localities in the northern mountainous border province of Lao Cai and Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province will bolster collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, and industrial parks in the time to come. (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) – Localities in the northern mountainous border province of Lao Cai and Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province will bolster collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, and industrial parks in the time to come, heard a working session held in Lao Cai city on December 31.
Expressing their delight at the sound cooperation and exchange between Muong Khuong, Bat Xat and Bao Thang districts and the Chinese district in 2023, participants agreed to enhance friendship exchange, promote economic cooperation, and strengthen connectivity and cooperation in investment, culture-tourism, education-sport and cross-border labour, among others.
Regarding collaboration in economy, trade and industrial parks, the localities reached consensus on bolstering connectivity in terms of policy, smooth circulation of labour, goods, and capital, and the organisation of trade promotion activities.
Additionally, they will work to promote the export of high-quality farm produce and food while developing cross-border e-commerce, with focus sharpened on the formation of long-term linkage mechanism on customs clearance and measures to facilitate cross-border e-commerce.
The localities also concurred to take turns to organise sessions on Party building and governance work.
An art programme to welcome the New Year 2024 was held on the December 31 night to enhance cultural exchange, tighten solidarity and friendship, and promote comprehensive and sustainable development of Lao Cai city and Hekou district./.