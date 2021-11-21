Culture - Sports Paintings depict beauty of life A painting exhibition titled “The life around us” was recently held at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, conveying meaningful messages about the life.

Culture - Sports Cinemas reopen in HCM City Cinemas in Ho Chi Minh City reopened on November 19 with a schedule of Hollywood and Vietnamese films, six months after social distancing started in late April.

Culture - Sports Activities in Hanoi’s Old Quarter mark Cultural Heritage Day A series of activities have been launched to honour and promote the cultural heritage of Thang Long-Ha Noi, on the occasion of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Seminar looks into culture-art development The Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations (VULAA) held a scientific seminar in Hanoi on November 19 to discuss current issues on culture-art development, attracting the participation of cultural researchers and artists.