Lao Cai festival highlights northwestern region’s quintessence
A festival honouring the quintessence of ethnic groups in the northwestern region is underway in Sa Pa national tourist site of Lao Cai province.
The three-day event, initiated by Lao Cai and supported by eight northwestern localities, also aims to promote tourism development.
It is hoped to become an annual festival which introduces cultural traits, costumes and cuisines of local ethnic groups in the region.
Director of the Lao Cai provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ha Van Thang said this is the first year the province has hosted such an event, which includes musical programmes and activities promoting brocade weaving, specialties of Lao Cai and Sa Pa love market.
A fashion show on brocade weaving (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai in particular and eight northwestern provinces at large hope that it will help local ethnic groups bolster solidarity and honour their cultural values, he added.
The festival, running until November 21, is expected to mark the resumption of tourism activities in Lao Cai and at the same time promote its tourism programmes while exerting efforts to keep COVID-19 under control, affirming the province as a safe destination./.