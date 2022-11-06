Lao Cai: hoarfrost appears on Fansipan Mountain
As temperatures are plummeting to below zero degree Celsius on November 6, a thin layer of hoarfrost has covered the top of Mount Fansipan – the highest peak in Indochina – in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) - As temperatures are plummeting to below zero degree Celsius on November 6, a thin layer of hoarfrost has covered the top of Mount Fansipan – the highest peak in Indochina – in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
Hoarfrost forms at an altitude of 3,000m and above after midnight, persisting until the early morning of the day, according to the observations of visitors.
Higher temperatures and the end of the rare weather phenomenon are forecast for November 7.
Hoarfrost is dangerous as it can cause damage to crops and livestock by inhibiting the growth and development of plants.
In the highlands of Lao Cai, the phenomenon often occurs during the winter months, especially in December, January and February./.